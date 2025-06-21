Russia’s Rabadanov flattens Lee to reach PFL lightweight final

An undated picture of Russia’s lightweight contender Gadzhi Rabadanov (center). — Instagram/@gadzhi_rabadanov

WICHITA: Russia’s lightweight contender Gadzhi Rabadanov booked his place in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight Tournament final by spoiling Kevin Lee’s debut with a dominant first-round technical knockout (TKO) at Intrust Bank Arena on Friday.

Rabadanov wasted no time, taking control from the opening seconds. Using relentless pressure and crisp striking, he finished Lee at just two minutes and 37 seconds of the first round, stunning the crowd and sending a clear message to the rest of the division.

With this impressive win, Rabadanov extended his professional winning streak to 14 straight victories, including four consecutive knockouts.

His career record now stands at 26 wins, four losses, and two draws in a total of 32 professional MMA fights.

Speaking after the fight, Rabadanov praised Lee’s reputation in the sport and called the win one of the biggest moments of his career.

“Of course, I am so happy. Kevin is a legend in MMA. Everyone knows him, so beating him means a lot to me. It’s a huge win for my career and my fans,” he said.

Rabadanov will now face England’s Alfie Davis in the tournament final. Davis secured his spot with a hard-fought decision victory over Brent Primus.

Notably, Rabadanov previously defeated Primus by third-round TKO in the 2024 final in Saudi Arabia.

In the women’s flyweight bracket, Liz Carmouche defended her Bellator title by handing Elora Dana her first professional defeat via a unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Jena Bishop also advanced to the final by submitting Ukraine’s Ekaterina Shakalova with a second-round choke.

The 2025 PFL World Championship, featuring both finals, will take place on August 15 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.