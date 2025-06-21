Former England captain questions Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first at Headingley

India’s Shubman Gill hugs Rishabh Pant after reaching his century on the first day of the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20, 2025. — AFP

LEEDS: Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday expressed strong disappointment over Ben Stokes’ decision to bowl first in the opening Test against India at Headingley, calling the move a clear tactical error.

India dominated proceedings after being invited to bat, finishing the day at a commanding 359/3.

Debutant skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with an unbeaten 127, while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 101 and vice-captain Rishabh Pant added a steady contribution.

Speaking to British media, Vaughan said he was stunned by Stokes’ decision given the favourable batting conditions.

“I am an old-school traditionalist. Here at Leeds, when the sun is shining, with dry weather, you bat,” Vaughan said.

He explained that the hot and dry conditions offered little help for bowlers, and England’s relatively inexperienced bowling attack was unlikely to exploit the pitch.

“You look at the England side and their strength is in the batting. And there is inexperience in the bowling at the moment. Ben clearly had a gut feeling, and sometimes it has worked,” Vaughan remarked.

Vaughan stressed that captains must adapt their plans to the present conditions rather than rely on past trends at a ground.

“You always have to pick your decisions on that moment, and not things that you did here years ago or at other times. It can’t affect what the decision is today,” he said.

Vaughan believed Stokes will remain positive and look to bounce back.

“It was a good pitch, so it’s not easy to restrict runs. Ben Stokes is still positive and he will come back tomorrow saying, ‘Let’s get seven wickets,’” he added.

However, Vaughan noted that only after seeing India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah bowl on this wicket will it be clear how flat or helpful the surface is.

“We won’t know that for sure until we see Jasprit Bumrah bowl on it. He can bowl you out with anything. Until I see that, I will hold my judgement on how flat this pitch is,” Vaughan concluded.