Dubon’s heroics push Astros to victory against Angels in MLB clash

Houston Astros second baseman Mauricio Dubon is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the 10th inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Jun 20, 2025. — Reuters

ANAHEIM: Mauricio Dubon scored the winning run as the Houston Astros edged the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 in a thrilling game at Angel Stadium on Friday night.

Jeremy Pena drove in one run and singled in the 10th inning to move Dubon to third base. Dubon then crossed home plate for the decisive run while Hunter Strickland, who had not allowed a run in 14 2/3 innings over his first 13 appearances with the Angels, was on the mound.

The game saw some tension in the third inning when Angels shortstop Zach Neto was hit on the elbow by a 95-mph pitch from Hunter Brown. Both teams briefly stormed onto the field, but the situation calmed without any physical confrontation.

Josh Hader (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Astros to earn the win, while Bennett Sousa shut down the Angels in order in the bottom of the 10th to secure the victory.

Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi gave up two solo home runs—one to Pena and another to Isaac Paredes—putting Houston ahead 2-0 early.

The Angels fought back with Jo Adell smashing a 426-foot solo homer off Astros starter Brown in the fourth to cut the deficit to 2-1. Rookie Christian Moore tied the game at 2-2 with his first career major league homer leading off the seventh inning.

Moore, a standout at Tennessee, was the Angels’ top pick in the MLB Draft 2024 and debuted this season.

Dubon’s run in extra innings sealed a hard-fought win for the Astros. The series continues Saturday, with Houston’s Brandon Walter set to face Los Angeles’ Jose Soriano.