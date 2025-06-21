India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra seals Diamond League 2025 victory

India’s javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra prepares to throw during the Paris Diamond League 2025 at Stade Charléty on June 21, 2025. — X/@TheKhelIndia

PARIS: India’s javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra opened his 2025 Diamond League season with a win, clinching first place with a commanding throw of 88.16 meters at Stade Charlety on Saturday.

This was Chopra’s first appearance in the French capital since 2017, when he finished fifth as an emerging junior.

His very first throw turned out to be the winning mark, setting the tone for a competition that featured some of the world’s best, including multiple 90-meter throwers.

Germany’s Julian Weber, Chopra’s closest rival this season, came nearest with a strong 87.88m throw in the opening round but fell short of overtaking the Indian star.

Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio da Silva impressed with a lifetime best of 86.62m, breaking the South American record to secure third place.

Chopra’s second throw measured 85.10m, while his next three attempts resulted in fouls before he wrapped up his series with an 82.89m effort.

Former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada could only manage a best of 80.29m to finish fifth, while Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott secured fourth place with 81.66m.

This victory marks Chopra’s first Diamond League win since 2022 and continues a strong start to his 2025 campaign.

He began the year by winning the Potch Invitational in South Africa with a throw of 84.52m and then made headlines in Doha by finally breaching the 90m barrier, recording 90.23m, although he was narrowly edged by Weber’s personal best of 91.06m.

The Paris meet marked the eighth stop on the 2025 Diamond League circuit, which will culminate in a two-day final in Zurich this August.