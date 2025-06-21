Star India batter joins Nottinghamshire for County Championship stint

India’s Ishan Kishan (right) raises his bat after scoring a half-century as captain Suryakumar Yadav applauds during the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam on November 23, 2023. — AFP

NOTTINGHAM: India’s wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan on Friday signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire to feature in two division one County Championship games this month.

Kishan joined the county side as a temporary replacement for South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne, who will depart for national duty ahead of the Proteas’ upcoming two-Test series against Zimbabwe.

The left-hander will be available for Nottinghamshire’s home clash against Yorkshire at Trent Bridge starting June 22, followed by an away fixture against Somerset at Taunton from June 29.

Sharing his excitement about his maiden stint in county cricket, Kishan said he is eager to test himself in English conditions and develop his game further.

“I’m feeling very excited to get my first taste of playing county cricket in England, and it will be a great chance to showcase my skills. I want to make sure I am the best cricketer I can be and playing in English conditions will really help me to learn new skills.

"Trent Bridge is such a famous ground that is well-known in India and around the world, and I am really excited that I will be playing there,” Kishan said.

Nottinghamshire’s head coach Peter Moores welcomed Kishan’s signing, highlighting the attacking batter’s eagerness to embrace red-ball cricket.

“We want players to be themselves and to bring their own game, and something that especially excites me about Ishan is how keen he is to be involved in county cricket.

"He brings proven quality in his ball-striking as a hard-hitting middle-order batter, and he’s keen to move his red-ball game forward, which I’m sure will make him hungry to perform,” Moores said.

Nottinghamshire currently lead the division one standings with four wins from seven matches and 115 points overall.

With this move, Kishan joined a growing group of Indian cricketers taking part in the county championship this season.

Tilak Varma is with Hampshire on a short-term deal, Ruturaj Gaikwad will join Yorkshire later this summer and Yuzvendra Chahal will return to Northamptonshire in the coming weeks.