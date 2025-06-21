Flamengo crush Chelsea to reach Club World Cup knockouts

Flamengo's Wallace Yan celebrates scoring their third goal with Bruno Henrique (right) against Chelsea on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Flamengo produced a dominant second-half performance to complete a 3-1 comeback victory over Chelsea in a Group D clash, securing their place in the FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage here at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday.

Chelsea drew first blood in the 13th minute when Pedro Neto capitalised on a midfield turnover, drilling a left-footed shot past Flamengo goalkeeper Agustin Rossi.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Flamengo responded with relentless attacking play after the break. Bruno Henrique brought the Brazilian side level in the 62nd minute, finishing clinically after Gonzalo Plata headed the ball into his path.

Just three minutes later, Flamengo struck again from a well-executed corner. Henrique delivered a precise pass to Danilo, who converted from close range to give Flamengo a 2-1 lead in the 65th minute.

Chelsea’s hopes of mounting a comeback took a hit when Nicolas Jackson was shown a red card in the 68th minute, leaving the English side a man down for the remainder of the match.

Flamengo sealed the win in the 83rd minute when Wallace Yan tapped in a third goal, again assisted by the lively Plata, putting the game beyond Chelsea’s reach and ensuring Flamengo stayed unbeaten in the tournament.

Chelsea will now face ES Tunis on Tuesday in a must-win match to progress to the knockout stage. ES Tunis boosted their chances after edging LAFC 1-0 in their previous game.

Meanwhile, in Group C, Benfica cruised to a comfortable 6-0 win over semi-professional side Auckland City on Friday.

Leandro Barreiro netted twice in quick succession, scoring in the 76th and 78th minutes, in a match briefly halted by a weather delay at halftime.