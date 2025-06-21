Young Australia opener Konstas eyes key role in West Indies Test series

Australia batter Sam Konstas has fun with fans near the boundary line during the second day of the fourth Test against India on December 27, 2024. — Cricket Australia

BRIDGETOWN: Australia’s young opening batter Sam Konstas on Saturday set his sights on becoming a regular and key member of the national Test team.

Speaking to an international media, the 19-year-old promised to give his all to cover for the absence of senior players.

He aimed to make an impact and prove his worth in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, which begins on June 25 in Bridgetown.

Konstas said the toughest part of his early introduction to Test cricket has not been facing the bowling, but managing his emotions in front of large crowds, like the one at the MCG last December.

“It was my first few Test matches, and the emotions probably got to me with the crowd. But having a bit of time off to reflect and strengthen my game has helped. Now, hopefully I get the chance to start in the next Test,” Konstas said.

Konstas shared how maintaining a personal diary has become a key tool for staying grounded and revisiting the basics, especially while touring overseas.

“The diary's been important. Just reflecting on games, going back to my checkpoints, especially when you're overseas. It helps me get grounded again,” he explained.

The young opener also highlighted the invaluable guidance he has received from senior players, which has helped him handle high-pressure moments on the field.

“I'm just trying to control my breath and have a good relationship with my batting partner to talk about things and how to go through, especially heated moments, when the game changes,” Konstas said.

He expressed his determination to make an impact and prove his worth in the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, which begins on June 25 in Bridgetown.

“I always try to get advice from Uzi [Usman Khawaja], Marnus, Smith, just seeing how they go about things. I'm lucky to be around them, especially at 19. Playing for your country, travelling the world, it really is a dream come true.”

Konstas acknowledged the challenge of breaking into and securing a place in Australia’s strong Test line-up but remains patient and committed to making the most of any chance that comes his way.

“For me, I just hope to grab an opportunity because it's such a strong side. I'm very grateful for that,” he concluded.

Konstas has been confirmed in the playing XI for the first Test in Bridgetown, with selectors recalling him and Josh Inglis to the side. Veteran batter Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped, while Steven Smith was ruled out due to a dislocated finger.

It is pertinent to mention that the three-Test series between the two teams will begin on June 25 in Bridgetown, while the second Test will be played in St George’s on July 3 and the third Test will start in Kingston on July 12.