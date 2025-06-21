FIFA pledges support for Pakistan football revival after historic meeting

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Syed Mohsen Gilani presents a souvenir to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, as both pose for a photo during the FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025 in Miami on June 20, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: In a significant step toward taking football to new heights in Pakistan, newly elected Pakistan Football Federation President Syed Mohsen Gilani met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Executive Football Summit 2025 in Miami.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025, marked a pivotal moment for Pakistani football as the global governing body pledged its support for the country's reintegration into the international football community.

The discussions between Gilani and Infantino focused on key development areas including governance reforms, women's football growth, youth engagement through FIFA's Football for Schools program and FIFA President's visit to Pakistan.

Infantino expressed optimism about Pakistan's football resurgence following years of administrative challenges.

"I was very happy to meet the new Pakistan Football Federation president to understand his football development plans and how FIFA can continue to support the sport in his country," Infantino said.

The FIFA president emphasised the importance of the meeting coming just weeks after Gilani's election in May 2025, the PFF's first presidential vote since 2015.

Gilani acknowledged the turbulent recent history of Pakistani football but struck an optimistic tone about future collaboration with FIFA.

"We are a federation that has experienced some turbulent years. We did not have an election for quite some time, but we are here now and we are here to build football together with FIFA," Gilani said.

He described the meeting as productive, saying they had worked on priority areas for Pakistani football's future development.

The meeting came at a time when Pakistan's national teams are showing signs of progress.

The men's team made history in October 2023 by winning their first ever FIFA World Cup qualifier, a 1-0 victory against Cambodia in Islamabad that keeps them in contention for a spot in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The women's team has entered both FIFA Women's World Cup and AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifying for the first time, with their debut match scheduled for June 29 against Chinese Taipei.

Infantino highlighted the potential for Pakistan to participate in more international competitions, including the 2026 FIFA Series, a new tournament designed to give emerging football nations more competitive opportunities.

"We touched upon key topics such as the development of women's football and the men's team potentially participating in next year's FIFA Series," Infantino said.

FIFA's support extends beyond competitive fixtures. The PFF was recently invited to join the FIFA Football for Schools initiative, which aims to promote grassroots development by engaging young players through school programs.

Infantino also accepted an official invitation to visit Pakistan, with plans to finalise the timing in coordination with the PFF.

A PFF official confirmed FIFA's commitment to supporting Pakistan's football development.

"Gianni Infantino expressed his desire to lift Pakistan football to greater heights with the new PFF in place after some challenging periods," the official said. "He urged all stakeholders to work with the new federation and FIFA."

The FIFA president also praised the newly elected PFF head.

"President Gilani brings significant experience and football management know-how to the role, and I look forward to seeing our game take positive strides under his leadership," Infantino said.

The meeting also included an exchange of symbolic gifts, with Gilani presenting Infantino with a traditional ajrak scarf, which holds cultural significance in Pakistan's Sindh province as a mark of honor and friendship.

"It symbolises a long-lasting, very good friendship," Gilani said of the gift.

The discussions come after years of instability in Pakistani football. The PFF had been governed by a FIFA-appointed normalisation committee since 2019 following disputes over its leadership.

The committee oversaw the approval of a new constitution in February 2025 and the subsequent elections that brought Gilani to power.

Despite recent progress, significant challenges remain for football in Pakistan, including infrastructure limitations, financial constraints, and the need to rebuild trust among stakeholders after years of disputes.

However, with FIFA's backing and a newly elected leadership, there is renewed optimism about the sport's future in the country.

Infantino's planned visit to Pakistan could provide further momentum to development efforts, potentially leading to additional support programs and international partnerships.

For now, the focus remains on implementing governance reforms, expanding participation at all levels, and capitalising on the recent successes of the national teams.

The meeting in Miami represents an important milestone in Pakistan football's efforts to move past its troubled recent history and establish itself as a growing presence in Asian football.

With FIFA's support and new leadership in place, stakeholders hope this marks the beginning of sustained progress for the sport in Pakistan.