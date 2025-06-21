England key player eyes comeback for final India Test after surgery

England fast bowler Mark Wood (centre) celebrates with teammates on the first day of the third Test against West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on July 26, 2024. — AFP

LONDON: England have been handed a timely boost ahead of their crucial Test series decider against India, with fast bowler Mark Wood beginning his rehabilitation following knee surgery.

Wood, who has been sidelined since limping out of the Champions Trophy earlier this year with medial ligament damage in his left knee, underwent surgery in March and was initially expected to miss the entire series.

The 35-year-old was originally facing a four-month recovery period, which effectively ruled him out of the five-Test series against Shubman Gill’s India, which began at Headingley on Friday.

However, Wood now hoped to make a late comeback for the fifth and final Test at the Kia Oval, starting on July 31.

Speaking to a British media podcast, Wood shared encouraging news about his recovery and confirmed he has started bowling again, albeit lightly, as part of his rehabilitation.

“Rehab is going well. I have just started bowling very lightly, so I'm on the comeback trail now officially,” Wood said.

He added that his primary goal is to be fit for the final Test, although he admits there are still challenges ahead in his recovery timeline.

“I'm hoping still to play a part in this series, so I get to have a look at some of the players here who I might come up against. I'm still targeting probably the last Test. Anything before that is maybe a bit too soon.

"The last Test, I might not get there, but at the minute, that's still my focus that I might play a part.

"It's been a bit slow coming back to start with. I haven't been able to do a lot, but it's starting to speed up now, getting some bowling in, hopefully not too much longer. I am still hoping that I can play a part right at the end of the series, but I'll just wait and see.”

England’s fast-bowling resources have been stretched thin due to injuries. Olly Stone has been ruled out for the entire Test season with a knee injury, while Gus Atkinson missed the first Test against India after sustaining a hamstring strain during the recent Zimbabwe series.

Meanwhile, Jofra Archer’s carefully managed return is progressing positively. The England management is hopeful that Archer could be available for the second Test in Birmingham, starting on July 2.

Archer, who has battled stress fractures in his back and right elbow, is expected to turn out for Sussex against Durham from Sunday. He last played competitive red-ball cricket in May 2021.