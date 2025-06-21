West Indies lose key player for T20I series against South Africa

West Indies' Stafanie Taylor (left) and Hayley Matthews put on a 52-run opening partnership during their match against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Sharjah on October 10, 2024. — ICC

BARBADOS: West Indies batter Stafanie Taylor has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against South Africa due to a shoulder injury on Saturday.

Fast bowler Shawnisha Hector has been called up as her replacement. Taylor sustained the injury during the third and final ODI against South Africa in Barbados, where she was forced to retire hurt.

West Indies were bowled out for 121 in a revised chase of 288 runs, conceding the ODI series 2–1. Taylor had scored 30 not out and 17 in the first two matches of the series.

Hector, who made her ODI debut in 2019 and became the first woman from Antigua to represent the West Indies, is yet to play a T20I for the senior team.

The rest of the T20I squad remains largely unchanged. Experienced all-rounder Chinelle Henry, who replaced Cherry Ann Fraser in the ODI squad, retains her spot for the T20Is.

The three-match T20I series began on June 20 in Barbados, with South Africa securing a 50-run win to take an early lead in the series. The remaining matches will be played at the same venue on June 22 and June 24.

In another setback for West Indies cricket, star all-rounder Hayley Matthews has also been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

She will undergo surgery and will miss the entire Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season, dealing a significant blow to the Melbourne Renegades, her WBBL team.

Matthews picked up the injury while fielding during the first ODI against England and missed the final two matches of that series.

Despite the discomfort, she continued to play during the home series against South Africa but has now opted for surgery to fully recover.