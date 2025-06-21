Jack Draper reaches Queen's Club semi-final

Jack Draper celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S at Queen's Club in London on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Britain's Jack Draper beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals at Queen's Club championships here at the Andy Murray Arena on Friday.

Draper advanced to the semifinals for the first time in his career. The win also guarantees a top-four seeding at Wimbledon.

American Nakashima also showed his class by winning the second set on a baking hot day.

But Draper rallied in the deciding set and broke serve in the seventh game with one of his trademark forehand pile drivers.

At 5-4, the British tennis star had to save a breakpoint when serving for the match, but he was good enough to seal the deal and set up a clash with Czech Jiri Lehecka who had earlier beaten Britain's Jacob Fearnley 7-5 6-2.

Draper said that it means a lot to reach the semi-final and going to Wimbledon as a fourth seed is a proud moment.

"It means the world to me to reach the semi-finals here. I kept getting asked about that by the journalists but I've got to reach the semi-finals first," Draper said.

"But it is an incredible position, I was at Wimbledon last year ranked 40 so to go there as fourth seed is a testament to all the hard work my team has done so very proud of that," he added.

Meanwhile, newly crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff was stunned by Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.

Gauff, in a social media post, said that the defeat was tough, but she is now looking forward to participating in Wimbledon.

"It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court. Tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn't enough. As always, I'm learning as I go so I hope to do better next time," Gauff said.

"Excited to get some more practices in to be ready for Wimbledon," she added.