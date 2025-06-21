Jack Draper reaches Queen's Club semi-final

Draper to face Czech Jiri Lehecka next

June 21, 2025
Jack Draper celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Brandon Nakashima of the U.S at Queen's Club in London on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Britain's Jack Draper beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals at Queen's Club championships here at the Andy Murray Arena on Friday.

Draper advanced to the semifinals for the first time in his career. The win also guarantees a top-four seeding at Wimbledon.

American Nakashima also showed his class by winning the second set on a baking hot day.

But Draper rallied in the deciding set and broke serve in the seventh game with one of his trademark forehand pile drivers.

At 5-4, the British tennis star had to save a breakpoint when serving for the match, but he was good enough to seal the deal and set up a clash with Czech Jiri Lehecka who had earlier beaten Britain's Jacob Fearnley 7-5 6-2.

Draper said that it means a lot to reach the semi-final and going to Wimbledon as a fourth seed is a proud moment.

"It means the world to me to reach the semi-finals here. I kept getting asked about that by the journalists but I've got to reach the semi-finals first," Draper said.

"But it is an incredible position, I was at Wimbledon last year ranked 40 so to go there as fourth seed is a testament to all the hard work my team has done so very proud of that," he added.

Meanwhile, newly crowned French Open champion Coco Gauff was stunned by  Wang Xinyu 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.

Gauff, in a social media post, said that the defeat was tough, but she is now looking forward to participating in Wimbledon.

"It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court. Tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround but it wasn't enough. As always, I'm learning as I go so I hope to do better next time," Gauff said.

"Excited to get some more practices in to be ready for Wimbledon," she added. 

