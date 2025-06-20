Jaiswal, Gill hit tons to give India early command in first England Test

India's Shubman Gill (right) celebrates with Yashasvi Jaiswal after scoring half-century during first day of their first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on June 20, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill scored rampant centuries to put India in a commanding position on the opening day of the first Test against at Headingley on Friday.

England captain Ben Stokes’s decision to bowl first backfired as the touring side accumulated 359/3 on the opening day.

The visitors got off to a stable start to their innings with Jaiswal and KL Rahul putting together a 91-run partnership, which culminated in the 25th over.

Jaiswal and Rahul became the first overseas opening pair to bat more than 20 overs at the venue since Graeme Smith and Alviro Petersen’s 37-over stand in 2012.

Rahul fell victim to Brydon Carse, edging a delivery bowled wide of off-stump to Joe Root at first, and walked back after scoring 42 off 78 deliveries, featuring eight boundaries.

India then suffered another setback when Stokes got debutant Sai Sudharsan (zero) caught behind, bringing the total down to 92/2.

Following the back-to-back blows, skipper Gill joined Jaiswal in the middle and the duo batted sensibly to restore India’s stronghold.

They added 129 runs amid their third-wicket partnership, which saw Jaiswal scoring his fifth Test century just before the Tea break.

The left-handed opener, however, could add one more run to his tally as he was cleaned up by Stokes in the second over after the break.

Jaiswal scored 101 off 159 deliveries, laced with 16 fours and a six.

Following his dismissal, Gill joined forces with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant and maintained India’s dominance with an unbeaten 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

At the conclusion of the day, Gill was unbeaten on 127, studded with 17 boundaries including a six, having faced 175 deliveries, while Pant had made 65 not out from 102 balls.

For England, Stokes took two wickets, while Carse struck once.