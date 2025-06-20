Jon Jones refutes retirement claims

An undated photo of American MMA fighter Jon Jones. — Instagram/jonnybones

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on Thursday refuted retirement claims saying he is not retired and he will fight again in the future.

Jones, who won the vacant heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round at UFC 285 in March 2023, has only defended the belt once—against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Jones' rival Tom Aspinall won the interim title by stopping Sergei Pavlovich, when Jones was injured and then successfully defended it in July 2024.

Aspinall after waiting for quite some time appears to have moved on from Jones's fight and now looking for his next fight. He in fact this month issued a statement in which he said that ‘Jones is retired’ and he has a date and location for his next fight.

Speaking on the podcast on Thursday, Jones said that he is not retired and he will fight in the future.

“I don’t want to say that I’m retired, because fighting’s in my blood. Right now, I could [not] really care less about fighting. I’ve been doing it my whole life at a very high level, and when the itch comes back – and if it comes back – then I’ll do it with my whole heart, do it to the best of my abilities,” Jones said.

“I think I will fight again in the future, I think I will fight again. Where the future of combat sports is going, it’s going to be amazing when I pop back up, but right now, I’m just focused on so many other things – like family, like building my house, like building this brand” he added.