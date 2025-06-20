Tyson Fury’s cousin Hughie Fury pulls out of upcoming fight

An undated photo of British heavyweight boxer Hughie Fury. — Instagram/hughiefury



Tyson Fury’s cousin British heavyweight boxer Hughie Fury pulled out of his upcoming bout with Belgium's Michael Pirotton, international media reported on Friday.

Fury was scheduled to fight Pirotton on June 28 at the Connexin Liver Arena in Hull.

The bout was scheduled as the co-main event, just before the highly awaited showdown between Shakan Pitters and Brad Rea.

However, according to reports Tyson Fury’s cousin has withdrawn from the bout due to aggravated hand injury sustained during his last fight with Dan Garber.

Reports said that Hughie did not want to pull out of the bout however, his team insisted not to take risk.

For Fury, who skipped the ring between 2021 to 2024 due to health issues, the latest injury which will not require surgery is yet another setback, which can cause him to be separated from the sport for some more time.

Fury’s two fights with Micheal Hunter were cancelled due to the long-term effects of COVID-19, while allergies delayed his comeback further.

Earlier this year, Fury reflected on the difficulties surrounding his prolonged absence from the ring.

"It's been a very frustrating time for me being out of the ring and not being able to fight. It's not like I have been out of the ring doing nothing and partying, it has been three years of trying to get back in there to fight,” Fury said.

"There were all sorts that kept me out, there were allergies, COVID, there were a number of things. I found out I was celiac (an autoimmune disorder triggered by gluten), so all of that food was causing me problems.

"Every time I tried to get back into training, something new knocked me back. It took me right back until I got back in the ring for me to get over it all."

Fury returned to the ring for the first time in 30 months last April to beat Ukrainian journeyman Kostiantyn Dovbyschenko on points. One month later he stopped Patrick Korte inside two rounds before closing out the year in September with a decision win over Christian Thun.

Fury started 2025 with a fifth TKO triumph over Garber and Pirotton could have been his second opponent of the year.

Meanwhile, Pirotton (10-1) was recently defeated by Polish puncher Piotr Lacz in a WBC Grand Prix bout in April to end his undefeated record.