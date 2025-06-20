Shanto, Islam stretch Bangladesh’s lead against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates scoring half-century during fourth day of their first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Galle on June 20, 2025. — AFP

GALLE: Opening batter Shadman Islam and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto scored anchoring half-centuries to give Bangladesh a 187-run lead on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka here at the Galle International Stadium on Friday.

The visitors were well positioned at the stumps as they had accumulated 177/3, with Shanto and experienced wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim unbeaten on 56 and 22, respectively.

Earlier in the day, the home side resumed their first innings from 368/4 through Kamindu Mendis and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva with a 127-run deficit.

Sri Lanka had a shaky start to the penultimate day as de Silva (19) was dismissed by Nayeem Hasan in the third over.

The hosts suffered another blow in quick succession when Hasan Mahmud got wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis (five) caught behind, bringing the total down to 386/6.

Following the back-to-back setbacks, Milan Rathnayake joined Kamindu in the middle and together they launched an astounding recovery.

Rathnayake and Mendis added 84 runs for the seventh wicket until both perished in successive overs, exposing Sri Lanka’s batting tail.

Mendis scored 87 with the help of eight fours and a six, while Rathnayake made 39, laced with three fours and a six.

Hasan soon cleaned up Sri Lanka’s No.11 Asitha Fernando to book them on 485 and also registered his third five-wicket haul in Tests.

Besides him, Mahmud picked up three wickets for Bangladesh, while Taijul Islam and Mominul Haque chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Bangladesh, in response, got off to a dismal start as Anamul Haque fell victim to Prabath Jayasuriya after mustering just four.

Shadman Islam then knitted a modest 36-run partnership with Mominul Haque, who could score 14 before coping a soft dismissal against Tharindu Rathnayake.

With the scoreboard reading 60/2, skipper Shanto joined Shadman for an anchoring 68-run partnership for the third wicket, which culminated with the opener’s dismissal in the 45th over.

Shadman scored 76 off 126 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries.

Following his dismissal, Shanto and Rahim added an unbeaten 49 runs for the fourth wicket until the stumps were called.

For Sri Lanka, Milan Rathnayake, Tharindu Rathnayake and Asitha Fernando have taken one wicket apiece.