Pakistan captain Ammad Butt seeks prayers for success in FIH Nations Cup final

Pakistan captain Ammad Butt in action during their FIH Nations Cup match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 16, 2025. — FIH

LAHORE: Pakistan men’s hockey team’s captain Ammad Butt appealed to the nation for prayers as they take on New Zealand in the FIH Nations Cup final, scheduled to be played at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Butt, in a video statement, applauded his team’s performance in the semi-final against France and termed their victory memorable.

“Today’s semi-final was memorable. And by the will of Almighty Allah, the way my team performed, I do not know in which words I should describe that,” said Butt.

He further congratulated Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the entire nation on the achievement before seeking prayers for their success in the summit clash.

“I would like to congratulate Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, who contributed a lot to our success,” stated Butt.

“I congratulate the entire nation who prayed for us. I request them to pray for tomorrow’s match as well so that my team win the Nations Cup and dedicate this victory to Pakistan and qualify for the Pro League,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the green shirts edged past France in penalty shootout 3-2 to qualify for the FIH Nations Cup final after the two teams remained tied at 3-3 at the full time.

Pakistan goalkeeper Muneeb Ur-Rehman blocked three France chances, while Rana Waheed Ashraf, Hannan Shahid and Afraz struck for Pakistan to clinch a highly-rewarding victory.

In the regulation time, Afraz, Sufyan Khan and Muhammad Hammadudin netted one goal apiece.