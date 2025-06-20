'WWE deliberately made Goldberg look less', says former champion

An undated photo of former WWE heavyweight champion Bill Goldberg. — Instagram/goldberg95

Former WWE hardcore champion Stevie Richards on Thursday claimed that WWE’s top decision-makers likely wanted Bill Goldberg to fail in his first run at the company.

Goldberg made his name in WCW in the late 1990s and early 2000s, following his success he joined the WWE in 2003.

Goldberg defeated The Rock at Backlash in his debut match on April 27, 2003. Two weeks before the clash, the former football player had a backstage segment on RAW in which Dustin Rhodes’ eccentric Goldust character placed a wig on his head as a joke.

The moment was played for comedy, and to add another layer to Goldberg’s intense persona. However Richards on his YouTube claimed that WWE’s top authorities likely wanted the WCW star to fail in his first run.

"Here comes the backstage pre-tape with Goldust, which is automatically gonna break that super serious Goldberg character standing next to this. You're already watered down instantly,” Richards said.

“No offense to Dustin, but it's not the right time for that kind of comedy. But Goldust just didn't put the wig on Bill out of nowhere because Bill would be like, 'Get this off me. Let's do it again.' That was directed. That was on purpose. That was a receipt on Goldberg," he added.

Richards was associated with WWE from 1999 to 2008. In this period he lost his only match to Goldberg on July 28, 2003.

Richards believes that WWE stakeholders destroyed him because of his association with WCW.

"That's exactly what it is. 'Here's a WCW guy. We're gonna make him look less than, then years and years later we're gonna try to build him back up.' After we [WWE] destroyed him, and people didn't forget that," Richards said.