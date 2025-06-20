Shaheen Afridi eyes wickets of Babar, Warner, Smith in BBL 15

This collage of photos shows Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam, David Warner of Karachi Kings and Sydney Sixers batter Steve Smith. — AFP

Pakistan's premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is all set to make his mark in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 15, with a fierce determination to bowl out some of the biggest names in world cricket.

During a reacent podcast interview, Shaheen was asked which wicket he would value most between Babar Azam, Steve Smith and David Warner.

The left-arm pacer declined to choose just one, highlighting the significance of all three players.

"For me, it’s all three," Shaheen said with a smile. "I wouldn’t pick just one because all of them are crucial wickets. They’re key players for their teams, and I’d love to dismiss each of them."

He also shared his enthusiasm about the increasing number of Pakistani players participating in the tournament, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan.

"Yeah, this year, six or seven Pakistani players are taking part in the Big Bash, so I’m really looking forward to playing against them," he said.

"We just played together in the PSL, and these guys are big names who have been performing for Pakistan for many years. It’s a great challenge, and I think the crowd, especially the Pakistani fans, will enjoy it whenever we face Babar, Rizwan, and others. Hopefully, we can put on a good show in front of a big crowd," he added.

The 25-year-old also opened up about his trademark wicket celebration and the thrill of performing in front of an energetic crowd.

"It will be even more special if I get a wicket in the first over again," he said.

"I’ll put all my energy into the celebration, and with the support of the crowd behind me, it’ll feel amazing. I’ll be even happier if both Pakistani and Australian fans cheer and call out 'Afridi' when I’m at the top of my run-up. That will really pump me up, and I think I’ll enjoy it even more," he stated.

Shaheen also praised Babar for his consistent performances across different conditions and major tournaments, highlighting his stature as one of the premier batters in world cricket.

"You know he performs around the world, he's a top performer. People love him, and he delivers on big international stages. I think he's the only batter who consistently scores runs, and we all expect him to keep performing with the same flow. He's a big name in the cricket world," Shaheen remarked.

He also his desire to lift another title with Brisbane Heat, highlighting the importance of team support and enjoying the game.

"That will be amazing — to win one more trophy. It would make my first season even more special. In the PSL, we won three trophies, and it's all about the players and how the management gives you that cushion to enjoy your cricket," he said.

"That’s the main thing. I’m really hopeful — Brisbane Heat are a very good side, and I’m looking forward to winning another trophy with them," he concluded.