Temba Bavuma ruled out of Zimbabwe Tests, stand-in captain named

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma poses for a photograph holding the ICC Test Championship Mace with his son as the team circles the ground after winning the final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of their two-match away Test series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to be played from June 28 to July 10 in Bulawayo.

According to the details, Bavuma could not recover from the hamstring injury he sustained during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia last week and thus was not named in the South Africa squad, which features five uncapped players.

The right-handed batter pulled up while completing a single on the third day of the ultimate Test and battled through to tea break when he was advised to not bat further.

After the high-stakes clash, Bavuma revealed that he went against the medical team’s advice as he did not want to leave the field at the crucial juncture.

Temba Bavuma went on to score 66, playing a pivotal role in leading South Africa to their first ICC title since 1998.

Besides him, the reigning Test champions rest several key players, including Player of the WTC final Aiden Markram, ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, while Lungi Ngidi will be available only for the second Test.

In the absence of key players, experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the touring side in Bulawayo.

Notably, the upcoming series is not part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

South Africa will kick off their defence with a series against Pakistan in October before travelling to India the following month.

South Africa squad for Zimbabwe Tests: David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kwena Maphaka, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi (second Test only), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen and Kyle Verreynne, Codi Yusuf.