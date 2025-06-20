Liverpool's Mohammed Salah, Mac Allister nominated for PFA Player award

This collage of photos shows Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah and his teammate Alexis Mac Allister. — Reuters

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah along with teammate Alexis Mac Allister has been nominated for the 2024-25 Men’s Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award.

The winner of the award, which is voted for by the players at the end of each season, is set to be announced on August 19 at the Manchester Opera House.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal's Declan Rice, Newcastle United's Alexander Isak, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer were also nominated after their successful campaigns.

Salah, who recently extended his contract with Liverpool for another two years, scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists to equal the record of 47 goal involvements in a Premier League season, matching Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer who achieved the feat when each team played 42 matches in a campaign, which was reduced to 38 from 1995-96.

The Egyptian played an important role in Liverpool’s success in the 2024-25 season, finishing 10 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Newcastle’s Isak is six goals behind Salah scoring 23 goals while Manchester City’s Erling Haaland ended third with 22. While Chelsea’s Palmer scored 15 goals and provided eight assists.

Salah, who previously clinched the award in 2017-18 and 2021-22, is the favourite to win it after becoming the first to win Premier League’s Golden Boot for highest goals, Playmaker for most assists and Player of the Season awards in a single season. He has also won the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award.

Salah has also become the joint-highest Golden Boot (four) award winner with former Arsenal forward Theirry Henry. He has also become the first player to complete the Golden Boot-Playmaker double for a second time, he previously achieved the feat in 2021-22.