PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi lauds hockey team on reaching FIH Nations Cup final

This collage shows PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) and Pakistan hockey player Junaid Manzoor in action during their FIH Nations Cup semi-final against France in Kuala Lumpur on June 20, 2025. — ICC/FIH

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi congratulated the national men’s hockey team on qualifying for the FIH Nations Cup final with a thrilling victory over France on Friday.

In a statement released by the PCB, Naqvi hailed the national players for their team effort, which he cited as pivotal in their hard-fought victory over France.

The PCB chief also congratulated the team management for the historic victory.

“Pakistani players defeated France through teamwork to make it to the final. Their outstanding performance is commendable,” Naqvi said.

“I would also like to congratulate the team management along with the players. Every player gave his best on the field,” he added.

Mohsin Naqvi then pinned his hopes on the national team to deliver a similar performance in the final and return home with the trophy.

“Good news is coming for Pakistan in every field including sports. Hopefully, the Pakistani hockey team will win the final as well and return home after winning the tournament,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the green shirts edged past France in penalty shootout 3-2 to qualify for the FIH Nations Cup final after the two teams remained tied at 3-3 at the full time.

Pakistan goalkeeper Muneeb Ur-Rehman blocked three France chances, while Rana Waheed Ashraf, Hannan Shahid and Afraz struck for Pakistan to clinch a highly-rewarding victory.

The green shirts will face either New Zealand or Korea in the summit clash on Saturday.

In the regulation time, Afraz, Sufyan Khan and Muhammad Hammadudin netted one goal apiece.