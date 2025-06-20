Tyrese Haliburton advises Indiana Pacers ahead of Game 7 of NBA Finals

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on June 13, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton advised his team to not focus on the 'narrative' that the Oklahoma City Thunder would be under pressure in Game 7 of their NBA Finals series.

Pacers dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 108-91 victory in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to force a Game 7 on Thursday for the first time since the Cavaliers faced off the Warriors in 2016.

Haliburton delivered a stellar performance despite a sore right calf that would have sidelined him for weeks in the regular season.

Haliburton said that the team should stay away from the discussion about the unit’s performance in Game 6 and concentrate on the next Game.

“I think take the good with the good, the bad with the bad. Right now, for the next two days, everybody's going to be talking about how good we looked, how well we played, how much pressure is on OKC that's going to be the narrative,” Haliburton said.

“And we got to do a good job of staying away from that stuff, I think that can be poison. And if we do a good job of just kind of staying within ourselves in the locker room, I think that's very important for us in these next couple of days.

“We did some really good things tonight that we can you know build off of, but you've got to understand it's Game 7, there's no such thing as a pretty Game 7, you know? They're usually ugly, blood baths, figure it out, and that's what it's about. We got to go in and just figure it out."

Haliburton also reacted to the acknowledgement, he was receiving on social media for his stellar performance in Game 6, stating he tried his best.

He further shared that he has deleted all the social media apps to cut the outside noise and remain focused on the all-important clash, scheduled to be played on Sunday.

“Yeah, I’ve tried my best. I've tried my best. You know, I don't have the apps or anything. I'll be honest, sometimes I got to log on to Twitter to see what's going on with like WWE or certain other stuff. Honestly,” Haliburton continued.

“But no, I try to stay off as much as I can and just not pay attention to the outside noise as much as much as, you know, I can. You know as much as we can as a group.

“So, you know, all that matters is, you know, the opinions of the guys in the locker room and what our focus will be over these next 48 hours. Yeah, I deleted the apps.”