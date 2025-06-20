PSB to probe PHF over Hockey team's unpaid daily allowances

Pakistan's Rana Waheed Ashraf reacts during their FIH Nations Cup semi-final against France at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 20, 2025. — FIH

LAHORE: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Yasir Pirzada on Friday, announced that the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will be questioned about the national men’s Hockey team’s unpaid daily allowances.

Pirzada, while talking to the media, shared that the PSB fulfilled every demand made by the PHF, including increasing baggage allowance and ticket funds, which cost around PKR nine million.

“We provided tickets to the hockey team. The federation had requested an increase in baggage allowance, which was approved,” said Pirzada.

“Whatever the Hockey Federation asked for was given to them. We gave them all the funds. PSB gave around Rs nine million to the Hockey Federation in the form of tickets,” he added.

The DG PSB further claimed that the PHF told the Sports Board in writing that it has ample funds and thus the unpaid daily allowances are the federation’s fault before announcing that the PSB will question PHF over the unpaid daily allowances of the national players.

“PHF has written to us that it has ample funds. It is PHF’s shortcoming that the players did not get daily allowances,” Pirzada stated.

“We will ask PHF why they have not given daily allowance to the players yet,” he continued.

For the unversed, Pakistan men’s Hockey team’s captain, Ammad Butt highlighted the issue during a media interaction on Thursday.

Butt expressed deep frustration over the lack of financial support from authorities and delivered a passionate message highlighting the persistent neglect of Pakistan's national sport.

“Is there anyone who truly understands the struggles of Pakistan hockey?” Ammad questioned.

“Do our politicians care about the national sport? Do ministers take any interest in the game that once brought Olympic gold to this country? Businessmen spend crores on cricket leagues, but when it comes to hockey, there’s no budget,” he added.

According to sources, the players have been in Malaysia for over 10 days and have not received their daily allowances, which are reportedly set at PKR 30,000 per day.

The issue extends beyond the ongoing tour. The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has yet to clear outstanding payments for two recent training camps. Players had even requested partial payments before leaving for Malaysia to cover essential expenses, but their request went unanswered.