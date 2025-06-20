Carlos Alcaraz beats Jaume Munar to advance to quarterfinals at Queen's Club

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his round of 16 match against Spain's Jaume Munar at Queen's Club in London on June 19, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Top seed Carlos Alcaraz defeated fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar in a three sets thriller 6-4, 6-7(7), 7-5 here at Andy Murray Arena on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of Queen’s Club Championships.

Alcaraz, who recently came victorious over Jannik Sinner in an epic French Open final, put up an impressive show in front of the British crowd.

The world number two won the first set comprehensively after going 4-2 up.

The second set was decided in a tie break, Alcaraz wasted two match points in the tiebreaker, for which Munar made him pay to force a deciding set.

After Alcaraz went 2-0 up, the French Open champion was broken in his next two service games and Munar went into a 4-2 lead.

Alcaraz, however, was not done yet, and two more breaks of serve sealed a hard-earned victory.

The world number two praised his opponent saying the battle was tough won and Munar is a great competitor.

"It was a really tough battle that we had today," Alcaraz said.

"He's a great competitor and he showed how difficult it is to beat him. I'm proud of the level I showed today. It's my second match on grass this year.

"There were moments I struggled a lot mentally and physically. I still don't know how I'm standing here. But I'm really happy I've given myself another chance in the quarter-finals."

Alcaraz will next face French lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech after his 7-5 7-6(3) win over American Reilly Opelka.