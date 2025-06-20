Deontay Wilder calls Fury 'biggest cheater in boxing'

An undated picture of Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (left) and former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. — Reuters

Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder called Tyson Fury the 'biggest cheater in boxing', international media reported on Friday.

Former heavyweight champion Fury announced shock retirement from professional boxing in January after losing for the second time against Oleksandr Usyk.

The Furious One failed to become the undisputed champion in May 2024, he was expected to return and fight against Anthony Joshua but Fury walked away.

The legacy of Fury and Wilder will be remembered for years as they fought three intense and exhausting matches, the latter used to hold the WBC (World Boxing Council) heavyweight title, and he was known for his incredible knockout power.

Wilder has lost the last two matches but has decided to get back to the ring to fight against Tyrrell Herndon on 27 June in Wichita, Kansas.

Wilder said that Fury is a cheater and according to him he has cheated the sport.

“I mean, Fury is a cheater. He’s the biggest cheater in boxing. I know what he is, they know what they are. Of course, he’s the biggest [cheater] in boxing,” Wilder said.

Wilder accused Fury of ‘cheating’ after losing fights but never provided proof. He blamed Mark Breland for pulling him out of the fight too early and after another.

He mentioned that he wore the outfit which featured a diamond-encrusted mask and decorative body armour weighing 40 pounds, that drained his energy on the ring walk which left him weakened for the fight.