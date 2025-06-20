Xander Bogaerts shines to take Padres over Dodgers

San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) runs the bases on a solo home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Jun 19, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Xander Bogaerts homered as the San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 here at the Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Bogaerts gave the Padres a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his fourth home run and first since May 14. They went up 2-0 in the fifth inning.

Bogaerts scored three runs and recorded an RBI, indicating that the Padres may have finally solved Dodgers pitching after losing six of their previous seven meetings.

Jake Cronenworth chipped in with one RBI and rookie Ryan Bergert pitched scoreless innings with four and two third innings.

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-6) gave up three runs on seven hits over six and one-third innings.

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr was punished in the ninth inning by Dodgers rookie Jack Little in his MLB debut.

Shohei Ohtani took a 100 mph fastball to his right shoulder blade in the ninth inning and it marks the eighth time a batter has been injured during an intense series.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts accused the Padres of intentionally hitting Shohei Ohtani.

"This is a right-handed pitcher going crosscourt to hit Shohei up and in," Roberts said.

"That's a hard throw. And I don't know how many left-handed hitters Suarez has hit with the fastball, but clearly there was intent behind it."

Dodgers Clayton Kershaw will face Nationals MacKenzie Gore on Friday. Padres Nick Pivetta starts Royals Michael Lorenzen.