Manchester City fined for delayed kickoffs

MANCHESTER: Manchester City have been fined £1.08 million (US$1.45 million) by the Premier League over delayed kickoffs and restarts nine times last season, England’s top-flight league officials announced on Thursday.

The fine is repeated for the second consecutive year, as City paid 2 million pounds ($2.56 million) to the league last year for breaching the same game-delay rules.

The longest delay was two minutes and 24 seconds, coming before the second half of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in December.

The club accepted and apologised for the rule breaches, and confirmed they have reminded their players and staff of their responsibilities in complying with the rules.

"Rules relating to kick-offs and re-starts help ensure the organisation of the competition is set at the highest possible professional standard and provides certainty to fans and participating clubs," the league said in a statement.

"It also ensures the broadcast of every Premier League match is kept to schedule."

The Premier League said fines were imposed relating to City's home games against Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, West Ham United and Newcastle United and their away fixtures against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Ipswich Town.

City finished third with 71 points in the Premier League last season behind Arsenal with 74 and Champions Liverpool with 84 points.

City which also suffered a shock FA Cup final defeat at the hand of Crystal Palace is currently participating in the Club World Cup, where they came victorious over Wydad AC in their opening match.