PBSA announces four-member squad for two international events

KARACHI: The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) has announced a four-member national squad for two upcoming international events — the Six-Red Ball Championship and the Asian Team Snooker Championship.

Both tournaments are scheduled to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from June 22 to 28. The Pakistan snooker team is set to depart for Sri Lanka on June 21.

The selected squad features seasoned cueists Shahid Aftab, Mohammad Sajjad, Awaisullah and Muhammad Asif.

Mohammad Sajjad, Awaisullah, and Muhammad Asif will represent Pakistan in both the Six-Red Ball Championship and the Asian Team Snooker Championship.

Meanwhile, Shahid Aftab will participate exclusively in the team event.

The PBSA expressed confidence in the players’ capabilities and hoped they would bring glory to the country.

It is pertinent to mention that Awais Munir recently won the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on July 2, 2024, after defeating Hong Kong’s Nansen Wan.

Munir secured a 6-3 victory, with the match tied at 2-2 before he won three consecutive frames to take a commanding 5-2 lead.

Although Nansen staged a brief comeback in the eighth frame, Munir demonstrated excellent control and potting in the ninth to clinch the title. The final frame scores were: 0-65, 35-26, 27-36, 38-20, 0-65, 13-46, 8-60, 34-0, 27-40.

Meanwhile, Pakistan suffered a 3-0 defeat against Thailand in the final of the ACBS Asian 15-Red Men’s Team Snooker Championship 2024 in Riyadh.

Thailand dominated the match with frame scores of 61-4, 75-53, and 90-26.