Tyrese Haliburton leads Pacers past Thunder in Game 6 victory

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game six of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jun 19, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton delivered a stellar performance despite a sore right calf, helping his team secure a dominant 108-91 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday.

The Pacers took control from the opening quarter and never looked back. While it was a collective team effort, Obi Toppin stood out as the top performer, contributing 20 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Andrew Nembhard added 17 points and four assists with an energetic presence on both ends of the court. Pascal Siakam chipped in with a double-double, recording 16 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists.

Meanwhile, Haliburton made a significant impact in his return from injury, providing leadership and stability throughout the game.

Indiana’s dominance extended through the third quarter, where they built an insurmountable lead. Although the Thunder showed resilience in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit, resulting in a decisive loss.

Two-time NBA All-Star Haliburton praised the team's performance but remained focused on the task ahead.

"Honestly, me and Pascal haven’t even talked about that play yet," Haliburton said post-game. "I don’t know if we will until this is over. If we’re fortunate enough to win it all, I think that moment will be remembered for a long time."

Looking ahead to the final showdown, Haliburton stressed the importance of the upcoming game.

"We’ve got one game. One game," he said. "Nothing that’s happened before matters. And nothing that’s going to happen after matters."

Game 7 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for June 23, with both teams now just one win away from the championship.