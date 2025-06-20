Mohammad Haris breaks silence after BBL 15 draft snub

Mohammad Haris plays a shot during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has broken his silence after being overlooked in the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 draft, where he was not picked by any franchise for the upcoming edition.

The young top-order batter was among the 74 Pakistani players registered for the aforementioned draft, out of which seven cricketers made their way into their respective franchise teams.

Speaking during a recent media interaction, Haris acknowledged the significance of such leagues but emphasised his current commitment to representing the national side.

“The Big Bash League is a prestigious tournament, and I wish all participating players the best. But at the moment, my priority is national duty. League opportunities come and go, and I’ll only consider playing when I’m fully available and ready,” Haris stated.

The wicketkeeper-batter also shared insights into his current focus areas and long-term goals while attending the ongoing skills development camp organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

He noted that the sessions have been instrumental in refining both individual skills and team strategies.

“This skills camp is proving to be very helpful in identifying and correcting our mistakes. We are working on the aspects highlighted by the coaching staff and making a conscious effort to improve both individually and as a team,” he said.

The 24-year-old emphasised his personal commitment to growth and adaptability.

“I’m working hard to enhance my game awareness. Every cricketer needs to read the match situation and respond accordingly, and that’s something I’m trying to develop further,” he added.

“Right now, my focus is on improving my defensive technique, which is crucial across all formats.”

Haris also acknowledged the need to evolve into a more well-rounded batter.

“I’m known for hitting fours and sixes, but modern cricket demands a complete game. I’m now putting effort into rotating the strike — working on singles and doubles — to become more consistent,” he said.

Regarding the prospect of captaincy, Haris remained grounded and clear.

“I have no interest in captaincy. I prefer focusing on my own performance and fulfilling the role the team expects from me,” he clarified. “Everyone saw in the last series how much my game awareness has improved, and I want to build on that.”

Interestingly, Haris also expressed a strong desire to break into Pakistan’s red-ball squad.

“I’ve played red-ball cricket in the domestic season, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Moving forward, I aim to perform well and earn a place in the national red-ball team.”

Commenting on the nature of the ongoing camp, he noted that it is distinct from previous ones due to its targeted approach.

“Each camp has a different structure, but this one focuses specifically on addressing players’ weaknesses — particularly in areas like bat speed and power-hitting, which are extremely important in today’s game,” he concluded.