'Massive win for us': Renegades GM on Rizwan's BBL 15 signing

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan fields during a Pakistan Nets Session at ICC Academy on February 21, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - ICC

Melbourne: Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten has hailed the signing of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as a significant coup for the club, following his selection in the Platinum category during the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 draft.

Speaking during a recent podcast interview, Rosengarten expressed excitement over securing Rizwan with the third pick in the draft.

“To bring in a player of Mohammad Rizwan's calibre at Pick 3 is a massive win for us,” Rosengarten said.

“He’s one of the best in the world—reliable, experienced, and a calm presence both on and off the field. He has successfully led teams and will be a great fit for the squad we’re building.”

He also praised the wicketkeeper batter’s versatility and impact at the top of the order.

“What makes Rizwan so valuable is his ability to anchor an innings while keeping the scoreboard ticking. With players like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Brown, and Tim Seifert around him, we believe our top order could be one of the most exciting in the competition,” he said.

“Rizwan is also a world-class wicketkeeper, which gives us flexibility behind the stumps, especially since we also have Tim. Both will bring great energy to the field,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Renegades and promised to give his best in the upcoming season.

“Assalam-u-alaikum and good morning, Australia. It’s a great honour to join the Melbourne Renegades,” said Rizwan, in a video statement shared by the BBL side.

“I have always admired how they play with heart. I’m very excited to wear the No.16 jersey, meet the passionate Melbourne fans and giving my very best. Inshallah. Thank you.”

The much-anticipated BBL 15 player draft was held earlier on Thursday in Melbourne, where 25-year-old left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was picked as the first overall overseas selection.

Out of 74 registered Pakistani players, six of the eight BBL franchises showed interest in signing seven national team stars.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars. Rauf, who is currently representing the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, has been a key figure for the Stars since 2019.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was pre-signed by the Sydney Sixers ahead of the draft and is set to make his BBL debut this season.

Additionally, former Pakistan U19 cricketer Hassan Khan was picked by the Melbourne Renegades in the Gold category, while right-arm pacer Hasan Ali was drafted by the Adelaide Strikers.

This will be Hasan’s maiden BBL season, having previously participated in leagues such as the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).