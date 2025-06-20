Botafogo stun PSG in Club World Cup thriller

Botafogo's Igor Jesus in action with Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho in FIFA Club World Cup on June 19, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Brazilian side Botafogo stunned European giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a 1-0 victory in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena on Thursday.

Despite PSG's dominance in possession, Botafogo’s disciplined defensive display frustrated the French champions. The breakthrough came in the 36th minute when Jefferson Savarino capitalised on a midfield turnover and delivered a perfectly weighted through ball to Igor Jesus.

The forward weaved past two defenders and unleashed a shot that deflected off PSG’s Willian Pacho, wrong-footing the goalkeeper and nestling into the net — sending the crowd into a frenzy.

In the second half, Botafogo maintained their shape and continued to absorb pressure. PSG thought they had equalised in the 79th minute, but the goal was ruled offside. Botafogo held on to secure a historic win.

Botafogo head coach Renato Paiva lauded his team’s unity and tactical execution after the match.

"Being a great team, playing together, all the guys defending, all the guys attacking, and that's the big secret of this PSG team, that's why they compete and win," Paiva said.

He urged his players to play as a team — to attack together and defend together — and they executed it well.

"They are a fantastic team. I said this, PSG are a lesson to everybody nowadays in football. And I told my guys, just be a team, enjoy playing together, attack together, defend together, and enjoy. And they did they did it. Fantastic."

Meanwhile, Spanish side Atletico de Madrid delivered a commanding performance to defeat MLS outfit Seattle Sounders 3-1 in another group-stage clash.