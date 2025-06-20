Major update on Mehidy Hasan Miraz ahead of second Sri Lanka Test

Mehidy Hasan Miraz celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe at a cricket stadium in Chittagong on April 30, 2025. - AFP

Bangladesh have received a major boost ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka, as Test vice-captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz is expected to be available for selection after recovering from a bout of fever.

Mehidy missed the two-day training camp ahead of the series opener in Galle and was subsequently ruled out of the first Test.

His continued absence from the field during the opening two days of play had raised concerns about his availability for the remainder of the series.

However, the all-rounder dispelled any lingering doubts on Thursday (June 19) by joining the team’s training session in Colombo.

"He (Mehidy) is much better and came to the ground today," team manager Nafees Iqbal stated.

Sources within the team have confirmed that Mehidy is recovering well and is likely to be available for the second Test, which is set to begin on June 25 in Colombo.

His inclusion would provide a significant boost to Bangladesh, particularly on a surface expected to favour spin.

In Mehidy's absence, Anamul Haque Bijoy was included in the playing XI for the first Test but failed to deliver, scoring a duck in the first innings.

Mehidy, one of Bangladesh’s leading Test run-scorers and a key component of their spin attack, will be crucial as the team looks to level the two-match series.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials have confirmed that spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed left Galle on June 17 after completing his scheduled duties.

He is expected to rejoin the team during the ODI leg of the tour, which begins in early July.

"BCB and Mushtaq have a contract based on the number of working days. He was present during the preparation phase and left after completing his scheduled duties. He will return on July 6," he said.

Mushtaq had been actively involved in training sessions in both Dhaka and Galle in the build-up to the Test series.