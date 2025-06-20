Which former Test player helped seal Khurram Shahzad’s Worcestershire deal?

Khurram Shahzad delivers a ball during the first day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on January 3, 2025. - AFP

WORCESTER: Worcestershire County Cricket Club has secured the signing of promising Pakistani fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, a move head coach Alan Richardson believes will not only bolster their pace attack across all formats but also support Shahzad's progression on the international stage.

Currently sitting at the bottom of the Division One table in the County Championship with just one win from seven matches, Worcestershire are hopeful that Shahzad’s inclusion will help turn their season around.

In the T20 Blast, they stand fifth in the North Group.

"We needed a seamer who is going to play in all formats for us," said Richardson, explaining the rationale behind the signing while speaking to Geo News.

"Khurram fits that really well in terms of the quality he brings on the pitch. Jacob Duffy's been with us in his half of the season, and then he leaves us to go on a tour in New Zealand, so it's a perfect opportunity."

The 25-year-old pacer has made a strong impression in Pakistan’s domestic circuit and rose to prominence during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shahzad played a crucial role for Quetta Gladiators in the recently concluded PSL 10, claiming 12 wickets in 8 matches and helping them reach the final.

Richardson said the club conducted a thorough vetting process before finalising the signing.

"We've done our due diligence, watched quite a bit, and spoke to quite a few people," he said. "He seems to be a really good fit for us."

So far, Shahzad has featured in six Test matches for Pakistan, taking 20 wickets. However, it was his consistent performance in red-ball cricket that convinced Worcestershire’s management.

In 59 first-class matches, he has taken 201 wickets.

"Khurram is 25 years old, but he's already played a lot of first-class cricket," Richardson pointed out. "Last season and in the PSL, I thought he impressed. He's at the start of his international journey and he wants to play more Test matches and international cricket."

Richardson drew parallels between Shahzad and New Zealand’s Nathan Smith, who joined the club before making his international debut.

"It'd be really nice to help Khurram be part of that, and play a part in how his career evolves," said Richardson. "We're really excited to see him and to have him as part of the Worcestershire family."

The signing is not just a key move for the second half of the season but also a reflection of Worcestershire’s long-standing relationship with Pakistani cricketers.

In recent years, the club has welcomed players like Usama Mir, Mohammad Hasnain, and former captain Azhar Ali.

Azhar Ali, who represented Worcestershire in 2022 and 2023, played a key role in facilitating Shahzad’s move. Richardson credited Azhar for his recommendation, calling it "glowing."

"Azhar Ali, for me, is an absolute legend," Richardson said. "We were really lucky to have him with us for two years at the club, and we've kept in close contact with him. He's always shown a real interest in how the club continues to progress."

"When we were having a look at seamers and Khurram came on our radar, Azhar was the most obvious person to go to. We spoke to him about Khurram as a player and also as a person, and he was very glowing about him. You trust his opinion on people and players."

Richardson added that the consultation was more than just about player evaluation—it reaffirmed the strong bond between the club and Azhar.

"It was really nice to touch base with Azhar and for him to give us some advice on how we move forward," he concluded.

Khurram, who already has considerable experience in Pakistan's first-class circuit, is viewed by Worcestershire as a bowler poised to make a lasting impact at the international level.

With early exposure to Test cricket and a strong PSL season to his credit, the young pacer is determined to cement his place as a regular in the Pakistan national team.