Former Australian pacer hails Shadab, Babar's inclusion in BBL 15

Shadab Khan of Pakistan celebrates with Babar Azam after het gets the wicket of Steve Smith of Australia during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semi-final match between Pakistan and Australia at Dubai International Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

Former Australian pacer and Sydney Thunder General Manager, Trent Copeland, has praised the inclusion of Pakistan's T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan and star batter Babar Azam in the upcoming 15th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

In a video shared on the BBL's official social media platforms, Copeland expressed his excitement over the duo’s participation.

"We are going to have Babar Azam and Shadab Khan playing in one of the biggest games, that stuff is magic," said Trent.

Yesterday, Shadab Khan took to Instagram, sharing a BBL draft graphic that confirmed his signing with Sydney Thunder. The all-rounder expressed his eagerness to compete in the high-profile league.

“Excited to join @thunderbbl. Always a test to play in the BBL. Australian conditions bring a new challenge each time,” Shadab wrote.

This will be the leg-spinner’s fourth BBL franchise, having previously represented Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old has played 12 BBL matches so far, claiming 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

The much-anticipated BBL 15 player draft was held earlier on Thursday in Melbourne, where 25-year-old left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was picked as the first overall overseas selection.

Out of 74 registered Pakistani players, six of the eight BBL franchises showed interest in signing seven national team stars.

Among the other notable picks, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was selected as the third platinum pick, while England’s Luke Wood went second after Shaheen.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars. Rauf, who is currently representing the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, has been a key figure for the Stars since 2019.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was pre-signed by the Sydney Sixers ahead of the draft and is set to make his BBL debut this season.

Additionally, former Pakistan U19 cricketer Hassan Khan was picked by the Melbourne Renegades in the Gold category, while right-arm pacer Hasan Ali was drafted by the Adelaide Strikers.

This will be Hasan’s maiden BBL season, having previously participated in leagues such as the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).