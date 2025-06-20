FIFA chief Gianni Infantino accepts Mohsin Naqvi’s Pakistan visit invite

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Interior Minister of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on June 20, 2025. - X

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a productive and cordial meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, highlighting the immense potential of sports in Pakistan, particularly the growing popularity of football alongside cricket.

During the meeting, Naqvi emphasised the country’s rich sporting talent and the increasing interest in football. He also extended a formal invitation to Infantino to visit Pakistan — an offer the FIFA President graciously accepted.

“Had an excellent meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. We discussed the immense potential of sports in Pakistan — especially the growing popularity of football following cricket. Extended a warm invitation to visit Pakistan, which he graciously accepted and promised to undertake very soon," Naqvi shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Washington DC : Had an excellent meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. We discussed the immense potential of sports in Pakistan — especially the growing popularity of football following cricket. Extended a warm invitation to visit Pakistan, which he graciously accepted… pic.twitter.com/DB8p6yJZF8 — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) June 20, 2025





The development comes on the heels of a significant breakthrough for Pakistan’s footballing future.

FIFA recently lifted its suspension on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), following the unanimous approval of constitutional amendments by the PFF Congress.

According to FIFA, the suspension was officially lifted on March 2, 2025, after the Congress ratified a revised constitution in line with FIFA’s governance standards.

Shahid Khokhar, a member of the PFF Normalisation Committee, confirmed the decision and stated that Pakistan is now eligible to participate in international football competitions.

The suspension was initially enforced on February 6, 2025, due to the PFF’s refusal to adopt amendments related to the federation’s electoral process.

Despite earlier resistance from the newly elected PFF Congress, the body eventually agreed to the reforms proposed by FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), paving the way for reinstatement.