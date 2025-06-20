Lionel Messi lifts Inter Miami to Club World Cup triumph over Porto

Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi reacts during match against FC Porto in FIFA Club World Cup on June 19, 2025. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic with a stunning free-kick to guide Inter Miami to a historic 2-1 win over Portuguese giants FC Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

The victory marks the first-ever win by a CONCACAF side over a European opponent in an official FIFA tournament, making it a landmark achievement for the MLS club.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Inter Miami mounted a strong comeback in the second half.

Telasco Segovia struck early in the 47th minute to level the scores, before Messi stepped up with a trademark free-kick in the 54th minute to seal the win for the Herons.

After the match, Inter Miami captain Messi expressed his delight with the performance and praised the team’s efforts.

"It's a great joy. A lot of effort went into it, and we worked very well. I'm very happy," Messi said. "We were left with a bitter taste after the first match. We thought we could have won it."

Speaking about his match-winning free-kick, the Argentine icon said he spotted a gap and made the most of the opportunity.

"(In the free kick) I took advantage of the space left by the goalkeeper, who was standing still and not covering his post. I tried to score there," he explained.

Messi acknowledged the nerves in the squad during their opening match, especially among the younger players, but believes the team has found its rhythm.

"The other day (there were) nerves from a lot of young guys playing in such a significant competition. We've changed. We're going to compete, try to play our game," he added.

Despite conceding that Porto were the stronger team on the day, Messi remained optimistic about Inter Miami’s chances in the tournament.

"Today we were the inferior team, but we have our weapons. Next up is Palmeiras, which is a big club in the world. It's going to be another very difficult game."

Inter Miami will face Brazilian side Palmeiras in their next FIFA Club World Cup clash on June 24.