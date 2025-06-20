Australia ring changes for first Test against West Indies

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne took a sharp catch in the covers to send back Wiaan Mulder off Mitchell Starc's delivery during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 against South Africa at Lord's in London on June 13, 2025. - AFP

BARBADOS: Australia is set to field a revamped batting order for the opening Test against the West Indies in Barbados, starting June 25, as part of the new World Test Championship 2027 cycle.

Veteran batter Steve Smith has been ruled out due to injury, while Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped following a prolonged lean patch.

Josh Inglis and Sam Konstas have been called up to replace the experienced duo, marking a fresh chapter for Australia’s red-ball setup. The final batting order and playing XI will be confirmed ahead of the first ball.

Smith continues to recover from a finger injury sustained during the World Test Championship Final. Although ruled out of the first Test, there is optimism around his potential return for the second Test in Grenada, which begins on July 3.

Labuschagne, on the other hand, has endured a difficult two-year run in Test cricket. He was promoted to open in the WTC Final at Lord’s, managing scores of just 17 and 22 in the loss to South Africa.

Chair of Selectors George Bailey confirmed the changes on Friday.

“Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we’ll give him another week’s rest and assess his functionality after that," Bailey said.

“We have made the decision to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus. We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers," he added

Both newcomers have impressed with their early performances. Konstas drew attention with a composed half-century against world No.1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah on Boxing Day in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Inglis announced himself on the international stage with a century on debut in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Despite being dropped, Labuschagne remains in the squad and retains the support of team management.

“Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team. He understands his output hasn’t been at the level we, or he, expects.

“We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively.”

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann.

West Indies Test squad: Roston Chase (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Mikyle Louis, Brandon King, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Jomel Warrican, Kevlon Anderson, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales