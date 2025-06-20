Palmeiras beat Al Ahly in storm-delayed Club World Cup match

Palmeiras' Jose Lopez (center) celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates on June 19, 2025. — Reuters

EAST RUTHERFORD: Brazilian side Palmeiras secured a 2-0 victory over Egypt's Al Ahly in their FIFA Club World Cup Group A clash at MetLife Stadium on Thursday. The match, however, was suspended for nearly an hour due to stormy weather.

The breakthrough came early in the second half when Palestine international Wessam Abou Ali inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while attempting to clear a free kick delivered by Aníbal Moreno in the 49th minute.

Riding the momentum, Palmeiras doubled their lead just ten minutes later through a swift counter-attack, with José Manuel calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper.

Shortly after the second goal, the match was halted as the referee instructed both teams to leave the field due to a severe weather alert. Spectators were also directed to evacuate the seating area and seek shelter under the stadium concourse.

After approximately 30 minutes with no further weather threats, fans were allowed to return, and play resumed following a 50-minute delay.

The remainder of the match saw little action, with Palmeiras firmly in control and giving Al Ahly few opportunities to mount a comeback. The win marked Palmeiras' first victory in Group A, boosting their chances of advancing in the tournament.

Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira said his team benefited from the unexpected break in play.

"It favours the team that is leading when you have a break like that," Ferreira said.

"They were a difficult opponent but we kept our focus."

Al Ahly coach José Riveiro reflected on his team’s performance, noting a stark contrast between the two halves.

“It was an equal first half and we felt a goal could come for us at any time and that we had the game under control," Riveiro said.

"But in the second half we didn’t have that good a half."