'We weren't willing to let him go': says Max Abbott on Haris Rauf's retention

Haris Rauf of the Stars celebrates after dismissing Shaun Marsh of the Renegades during the Men's Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Melbourne Stars at Marvel Stadium, on January 13, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

Melbourne Stars General Manager Max Abbott has confirmed that the franchise has successfully retained Pakistani pace sensation Haris Rauf for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) Season 15, fending off strong interest from rival teams.

“Haris Rauf is a fan favorite and a valuable asset to our team,” Abbott said, emphasising Rauf’s importance both on and off the field.

“We knew other teams were interested in him, but we weren't willing to let him go.”

Abbott praised the right-arm pacer’s consistent performances and his impact in the dressing room.

“Haris is not only a talented player but also a great teammate,” he added.

Rauf is expected to be a key player for the Stars this season, especially in their much-anticipated clash against Babar Azam’s Sydney Sixers at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

"We're excited to see Haris take on Babar at the MCG," Abbott said. "Haris will surely be prepared to exploit any weaknesses Babar might have."

Abbott also acknowledged the strong Pakistani community in Melbourne and their connection with Rauf.

"The Pakistan community is huge in Melbourne, and it's fantastic to have their favorite player representing our team," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for us to build on our momentum from last season and make a strong run in the tournament," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Rauf, who is currently representing San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, has been a consistent member of the Stars since the 2019 season.

He has so far played 22 BBL matches, taking 36 wickets at an economy rate of 7.75. His franchise league resume also includes stints in the BPL The Hundred, and MLC.

For the unversed, the much-anticipated BBL 15 player draft was held earlier on Thursday in Melbourne, where 25-year-old left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was picked as the first overall overseas selection.

Out of 74 registered Pakistani players, six of the eight BBL franchises showed interest in signing seven national team stars.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was pre-signed by the Sydney Sixers ahead of the draft and is set to make his BBL debut this season.

Additionally, former Pakistan U19 cricketer Hassan Khan was picked by the Melbourne Renegades in the Gold category, while right-arm pacer Hasan Ali was drafted by the Adelaide Strikers.

This will be Hasan’s maiden BBL season, having previously participated in leagues such as the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).