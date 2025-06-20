Hasan Ali thrilled to join Adelaide Strikers for BBL 15

Hasan Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. - AFP

Pakistan’s right‑arm pacer Hasan Ali has expressed his delight upon his selection by the Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming 15th season of the Big Bash League.

Making his first appearance in Australia’s premier T20 competition, the 30‑year‑old took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his excitement.

“Super excited to represent @StrikersBBL in #BBL15, Can’t wait to get started. Australia, see you soon!” Hasan wrote.

Having returned from injury during Pakistan’s recent T20I series against Bangladesh which they won 3-0, Hasan impressed by claiming eight wickets in three matches.

He has maintained that momentum in England’s T20 Blast with the Birmingham Bears, where he has taken 11 wickets in five games, highlighted by a six‑wicket haul.

The much-anticipated BBL 15 player draft was held earlier on Thursday in Melbourne, where 25-year-old left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was picked as the first overall overseas selection.

Out of 74 registered Pakistani players, six of the eight BBL franchises showed interest in signing seven national team stars.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars. Rauf, who is currently representing the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, has been a key figure for the Stars since 2019.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was pre-signed by the Sydney Sixers ahead of the draft and is set to make his BBL debut this season.

This will be Hasan’s maiden BBL season, having previously participated in leagues such as the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).