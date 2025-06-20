Rangpur Riders sign three Pakistan cricketers for 2025 Global Super League

Iftikhar Ahmed celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Mark Chapman during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 25, 2024. - AFP

The defending champions Rangpur Riders have officially announced their squad for the much-anticipated 2025 Guyana Global Super League (GSL), scheduled to take place at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence from July 10 to 18.

The Riders' squad features the inclusion of three Pakistani players — seasoned all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed, young pacer Akif Javed and middle-order batter Khawaja Nafay.

This marks their debut appearance in the GSL, with Iftikhar having previously featured in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Akif Javed also brings LPL experience, while Nafay will be playing in his second foreign T20 league, having competed in two editions of the BPL.

In the 2024 GSL season, Rangpur Riders made a remarkable turnaround. Despite losing their first three matches, they bounced back to win their final three games, ultimately lifting the trophy.

Their triumph was powered by a blend of aggressive batting, disciplined bowling, and inspirational leadership.

The Riders, one of the marquee franchises in the BPL, carry a rich legacy into the GSL. Champions of the BPL in 2017, they have remained consistent playoff contenders over the past three seasons — a testament to their resilience and competitive edge.

For the 2025 GSL, Rangpur have retained several key players, including captain Nurul Hasan and star batter Soumya Sarkar — the leading run-scorer in the tournament’s inaugural edition. Fast bowler Kamrul Islam Rabbi, who led the attack last season, also returns.

In related developments, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to 13 players, including senior stars Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi, allowing them to participate in various overseas franchise leagues.

Among them, Khawaja Nafay has already received his NOC for the GSL, while clearances for Iftikhar Ahmed and Akif Javed are expected soon.

Additionally, Pakistani players Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nawaz and Saud Shakeel are also set to feature in the tournament.

According to finalised squad lists, Saud will represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while Nawaz and Farhan have been picked by the Hobart Hurricanes.

So far, official NOCs have been issued for Nawaz and Nafay, while Saud and Farhan await formal approval from the PCB.

Rangpur Riders squad for GSL 2025:

Nurul Hasan Sohan, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammed Naim Sheikh, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Abu Haider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Kyle Mayers, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Harmeet Singh, Khawaja Nafay

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad for GSL 2025:

Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, Saud Shakeel, Romario Shepherd, Dwain Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hossein, Ramanullah Gurbaz, Mark Adair, Jewel Andrew, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo.

Hobart Hurricanes XI squad for GSL 2025:

Ben McDermott, Billy Stanlake, Nikhil Chaudhary, Jackson Bird, Tim Ward, Jake Doran, Raf MacMillan, Marcus Bean, Mac Wright, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammed Nawaz, Mohammed Nabi, Odean Smith.