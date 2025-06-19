Kylian Mbappe hospitalised amid FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a goal during their LaLiga match against Las Palmas at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on January 19, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalised due to gastroenteritis after missing their FIFA Club World Cup campaign opener against Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal, the club announced on Thursday.

The club said that Mbappe will undergo several tests to determine the best treatment.

"Our player Kylian Mbappé is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment," Real Madrid said in a statement.

Gastroenteritis is an infection that causes inflammation in the stomach and intestine, resulting in symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Mbappe missed the opener played against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal led to a 1-1 draw.

According to reports, Mbappe is currently under observation and is likely to miss the game against Pachuca.

He is expected to return for the final group game against RB Salzburg on June 26.

Kylian Mbappe scored 43 goals in 56 games in all competitions for Real Madrid in his debut season for the Spanish giants.

Real had also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup in the forward's first season with them.

For the unversed, the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup marks the first competition which will be played under new manager Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the La Liga season.