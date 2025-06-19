Petra Kvitova announces to retire after US Open

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates with the trophy after winning the final on 5/7/14. — Reuters

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova announced impending retirement from tennis on Thursday, sharing that she will hang up her boots after this year's US Open.

Kvitova, who won the prestigious title in 2011 and 2014, made a comeback earlier this year after a 15-month maternity break and will compete in Wimbledon and the US Open before retiring from the sport.

Czech's Kvitova has won 31 titles in nearly 20 years and was highest ranked number two in the world.

Kvitova shared on her social media that this year's Wimbledon, scheduled to run from June 30 to July 13, will be her last.

The Czech expressed excitement in soaking the beauty of playing at the Wimbledon, where she has most cherished moments of her career.

"I am excited and very much looking forward to soak in the beauty of playing The Championships, Wimbledon one more time, a place that holds the most cherished memories in my career for me," Kvitova wrote.

Czechian then revealed that she intends to end her active playing career at the US Open, slated to be held from August 24 to September 7 in New York.

"And while I am not entirely sure yet what my hardcourt swing in the US will look like, I am intending to finish my active playing career at the U.S. Open in New York later this summer," she added.

Petra Kvitova then reflected on her achievements and urged that she will forever be grateful for everything this beautiful sport gave her.

"I could not have asked or wished for anything more - tennis has given me everything I have today, and I will continue to be forever grateful to this beautiful sport that I love."

Kvitova has just won one match in the first round in Rome after her return