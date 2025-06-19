Mohammad Rizwan says ‘great honour’ to join Melbourne Renegades for BBL 15

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during their first T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead in Durban on December 10, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan on Thursday, expressed his anticipation to give his ‘very best’ for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming 15th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The wicketkeeper batter was roped in by the Renegades with the Pick 3 in the BBL 15 Overseas Player Draft.

Reacting to his signing, the former top-ranked T20I batter shared he always ‘admired’ the Renegades’ passionate style of playing.

Mohammad Rizwan further said that he was upbeat to meet the Renegades fans and giving his best for the team.

“Assalam-u-alaikum and good morning, Australia. It’s a great honour to join the Melbourne Renegades,” said Rizwan, in a video statement shared by the BBL side.

“I have always admired how they play with heart. I’m very excited to wear the No.16 jersey, meet the passionate Melbourne fans and giving my very best. Inshallah. Thank you.”

The much-anticipated BBL 15 player draft was held earlier on Thursday in Melbourne, where 25-year-old left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was picked as the first overall overseas selection.

Out of 74 registered Pakistani players, six of the eight BBL franchises showed interest in signing seven national team stars.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Haris Rauf has been retained by the Melbourne Stars. Rauf, who is currently representing the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, has been a key figure for the Stars since 2019.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was pre-signed by the Sydney Sixers ahead of the draft and is set to make his BBL debut this season.

Additionally, former Pakistan U19 cricketer Hassan Khan was picked by the Melbourne Renegades in the Gold category, while right-arm pacer Hasan Ali was drafted by the Adelaide Strikers.

This will be Hasan’s maiden BBL season, having previously participated in leagues such as the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Caribbean Premier League (CPL).