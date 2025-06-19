Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk tests positive for banned substance

An undated picture of Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk. — X/@MudrykUA

Football Association (FA) has charged Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk for failing a drug test on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian winger was suspended by the FA in December after testing positive as he allegedly took a substance named meldonium to increase performance.

The Blues were waiting for the result of a 'B' sample test and wanted it to be against the initial 'A' results but the FA announced that the winger has tested positive and will now face further consequences.

In the official statement, FA declared Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations due to the use of the banned substance.

"We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA's Anti-Doping Regulations," said the FA in a statement.

"As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time."

After the initial suspension in December, Mudryk reported that he had never used any boosting or banned substance and added that he is working to resolve this issue.

"This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened," Mudryk wrote.

He further explained that he has not done anything wrong and is hopeful will be back soon.

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."