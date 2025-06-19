Shubman Gill hints at four ‘proper’ pacers to take 20 wickets in England Tests

India captain Shubman Gill speaks at press conference on the eve of their first Test against England in Leeds on June 19, 2025. — Reuters

LEEDS: India’s newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill on Thursday, shared that they may go with four proper fast bowlers to enhance the possibility of taking 20 wickets in the five-match Test series against England, scheduled to commence on Friday.

Gill, who will be leading India for the first time as a full-time captain, reiterated the touring side’s openness to play with four tailenders to take 20 wickets, which he described essential to win a Test match.

"Yes, definitely," Gill said in response to the question. "You can't win a Test match without taking 20 wickets, no matter how many runs you have scored. So, that has been one of our key discussion points, you know, how we're gonna take 20 wickets.

“And there might be a case, you know, where we could only be going with some pure batters and you could see a bowling allrounder and three to four premier fast bowlers or proper bowlers."

Shubman Gill also opened up on the notion of added pressure that comes with captaincy and argued that he would play only as a batter while going out to bat.

"Honestly, when I want to go out there and bat, I just want to play as a batsman, not really want to think that I'm the captain of the team because I think that sometimes puts too much pressure on you," Gill said.

"Whenever I'm going out there, I want to play as a batsman and want to want to dominate the opposition and be the best batsman in the series, and that's what I'm trying to look at."