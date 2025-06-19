Oleksandr Usyk predicts next undisputed heavyweight champion

An undated photo of undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Moses Itauma. — Instagram

Oleksandr Usyk has predicted Moses Itauma as the next undisputed heavyweight champion.

Usyk the undisputed heavyweight world champion is undefeated after the last meeting with Daniel Dubois, beating Tyson Fury consecutively, the first victory earned him the first undisputed heavyweight champion title in 24 years, while his second win ensured him unifying the belts.

Usyk will fight Dubois in their upcoming rematch scheduled for July 19 at Wembley Stadium.

Usyk must beat Dubois to reclaim it and become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, registering his name as an all-time great in the eyes of many.

Speaking in an interview, Usyk, who made a name for himself as a heavyweight boxer, backed young Slovenian-British rising star Itauma to emerge as a star and become undisputed.

“Who’s next heavyweight champion? Moses Itauma, I think is a great fighter. Young. 20 years old. I think Itauma has a big future,” Usyk said.

Itauma was attempting to break Mike Tyson’s record of becoming the youngest heavyweight champion at 19, and although that has now passed, the young boxer is still rising quickly and is expected to achieve major milestones much earlier than most of his peers.

Itauma has made his name in recent years, and holds an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Tyson from a very early age.

For now, Unbeaten heavyweight fighter Itauma is lined up to face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte in Saudi Arabia and the fight is reported to be held on August 16.