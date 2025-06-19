James Vowles signs new contract with Williams

Williams team principal James Vowles arrives ahead of practice at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco on May 23, 2025. — Reuters

James Vowles has signed a new long-term contract with Formula 1 team Williams as principal.

Vowles joined Williams from Mercedes in the team-leading role in the 2023 campaign.

Williams has not revealed the length of Vowles' former or new contract.

During Vowles’ tenure, Williams signed Ferrari race winner Carlos Sainz to partner Alex Albon. The team’s performance is impressive so far in the 2025 season as they are currently ranked fifth in the constructors’ standings.

Vowles has been visionary about his vision and major rule changes coming in 2026. And now has extended his contract with Williams, for which he is delighted.

“I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door,” Vowles said.

“This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again.

“Over the past two years we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come.”

Williams Racing chairman Matthew Savage also showed his excitement about Vowles’ extension.

“We are thrilled that James has signed a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing and committed his future to completing the mission that we are on together.

“He has brought experience, energy and strategic leadership to the task of restoring Williams to the top step of the podium.

“We aren’t there yet but you can sense the momentum we are building at Grove and are excited about what lies ahead.”