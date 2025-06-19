LeBron James criticises NBA's ring culture

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James gestures against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Jan 13, 2021. — Reuters

Four-time NBA champion and finals MVP LeBron James criticised the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the ring culture specifying that a player's greatness is measured by how many championships he holds.

Los Angeles Lakers James, who has won four out of 10 NBA Finals he reached.

Nash, who is the two-time MVP but did not win an NBA title during his career, accepted and appreciated James' success.

James, during the podcast, explained that if a player is not able to win a game or a championship he is not considered great.

"I don't know why it's discussed so much in our sport and why it's the end-all, be-all of everything," James said.

"Like OK, 'You weren't a great player [because] you never won a championship.' Or if you won one, you can't be in the same conversation with this person. ... You sit here and tell me Allen Iverson and Charles Barkley and Steve Nash f---ing weren't unbelievable?

"Like, 'Oh, they can't be talked about or discussed with these guys because this guy won one ring, or won two rings.' It's just weird to me."

James compared the NBA championship with the other sports, admiring all-time greats like football quarterback Dan Marino and baseball outfielder Barry Bonds, mentioning that they have not won any championships.

He added that he has no idea where and when it started but hopes that NBA stars should be appreciated.

"I don't understand where it came from. I don't know where it started," he said.

"I just hope we have to appreciate more of what guys have been able to accomplish, what guys have been able to do.

"A ring is a team accomplishment, and if you happen to have a moment where you're able to share that with your team, that should be discussed. 'This team was the greatest team,' or 'that team' -- you can have those conversations."